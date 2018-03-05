Football Hires Sajan Thakkar as Running Backs Coach

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Tim Murphy, The Thomas Stephenson Family Head Coach for Harvard Football, has announced the hiring of Sajan Thakkar to coach the running backs.

"Sajan was simply the most knowledgeable, impressive coach we interviewed and had tremendous references," said Murphy. "We are delighted to have him on our coaching staff."



Thakker comes to Harvard after three successful years in a variety of coaching positions at SUNY Maritime. For the last two seasons, Thakkar served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Privateers flourished under Thakkar in 2017, averaging 37 points per game and posting a 9-2 record. Ten offensive players went on to earn all-ECAC honors.

During his tenure at SUNY Maritime, Thakkar was selected to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) 30 Under 30 Leadership Institute. The program, which is run by the AFCA and NCAA Leadership Development, aims to identify and train the next generation of leaders in the football coaching profession, with Thakkar being one of six NCAA Division III coaches selected to the program.

Thakkar also coached at Fitchburg State during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. He coached the running backs and special teams units, guiding two student-athletes to all-conference honors.

Thakkar has earned his bachelor and master's degree from Fitchburg State, majoring in business administration. He was a three-time academic all-conference selection as a wide receiver and quarterback.